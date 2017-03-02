2017 Summer Concert Series announced at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Amphitheater

Fayetteville Main Street is pleased to announce the 2017 Summer Concert Series at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Amphitheater presented by Infiniti of South Atlanta.

Country music superstar John Michael Montgomery will kick off the series on June 3, followed by The Pointer Sisters on June 24, The Little River Band on July 22, Don McLean of “American Pie” fame on July 29, and John Kay & Steppenwolf on Aug. 12.

Series tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, and individual concert tickets go on sale Friday, March 31. Visit SouthernGroundAmp.com for more information and ticket purchase.

June 3 – JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY

John Michael Montgomery was a Country Music superstar throughout the 1990s. His hits include “I Swear”, “Sold”, and “The Little Girl”.

June 24 – THE POINTER SISTERS

This legendary R&B soul/pop group cranked out plenty of dance hits and ballads in the ’70s and ’80s. Their hits include “Fire”, “Yes We Can”, and “Jump (for my love)”.

July 22 – THE LITTLE RIVER BAND

This late ’70s/early ’80s soft-rock group from Australia is known for their smooth vocal harmonies and catchy tunes. A few hits include “Lonesome Loser”, “Reminiscing”, and “Cool Change”.

July 29 – DON MCLEAN

Don McLean is an American singer-songwriter best known for the 1971 album American Pie. His hits include “American Pie”, “Vincent (Starry Starry Night)”, and “Cryin”.

August 12 – JOHN KAY & STEPPENWOLF

Canadian-American rock band Steppenwolf embodied the late ’60s counter culture. Popular hits include “Born to Be Wild”, “Magic Carpet Ride”, and “Rock Me”.

