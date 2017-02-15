911, first responders honored for lifesaving efforts

At Thursday night’s County Board of Commissioners meeting, those involved in the successful resuscitation of a resident were honored for their efforts.

“We’re here to celebrate a life and a system that works,” said Chief David Scarbrough with the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Lewis Harper suffered cardiac arrest at his home in South Fayette County the afternoon of February 9. His wife, Jane, quickly dialed 911 and talked to 911 Supervisor Heather Brown, setting the life-saving ball in motion. The call came in at 4:47 p.m., and first responders were on the scene at 4:52 p.m.

“I am up here to talk about exactly what is the dedication and commitment of the first responders and public safety officers in Fayette County,” said Bernard Brown, 911 Director.

The quick and organized response saved Harper’s life.

“His cardiologist told him that it was just three percent survival rate in his situation,” noted Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bartlett. “It’s a testament to this system.”

