Adele M. McPherson, 80, of East Point passed away at her home on February 8, 2017. She was born on July 6, 1936 in Fayetteville, GA to Benny and Susie Williams. She was previously employed by Wachovia Bank.

Ms. McPherson was preceded in death by her parents, and survived by two brothers, Gordon Williams and Tommy Williams; her sister-in-law, Martha Williams and three nieces.

The family will have a private family graveside service at a later time.

