Airshow moving to Atlanta Motor Speedway in October

An air show is going to be taking place not far from Fayette County beginning this fall.

Atlanta Motor Speedway officials used the 2017 NASCAR weekend as the backdrop to announce they will be hosting their first-ever air show in October.

Scheduled for Oct. 14-15, “Atlanta Air Show” promises a variety of military and civilian flight team demonstrations, including military jets, aerobatic planes, helicopters, parachute jump teams and more.

“This is a first in the air show industry and in the racing industry,” said Bryan Lilley, president of B. Lilley Productions, who will run the event. “We have finally found a stadium large enough to host an air show.”

B. Lilley Productions also runs air shows in New York; Ocean City, Maryland; Melbourne, Florida; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“The Atlanta Air Show is a new event for Atlanta Motor Speedway that will offer fans a unique variety of aerial entertainment not often seen at facilities like ours,” said AMS President Ed Clark. “We look forward to working with B. Lilley Productions to produce a quality show that attracts people from all across our region.”

Clark said attendees will be able to sit in the AMS grandstands just like they’re enjoying one of the track’s many racing events scheduled throughout the year.

Special pricing for early birds is available through March 20 at www.AirShowAtlanta.com.

Correction: This story in print stated that the Great Georgia Air Show was moving to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The two air shows are unrelated.

