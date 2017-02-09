Allan Vigil Ford supports local non-profit organizations in special campaign

Allan Vigil Ford does more than just sells vehicles. Allan Vigil Ford is an exemplary corporate citizen that has been investing in the Fayette community since 2003. From the middle of January to the middle of February, for every vehicle sold, Allan Vigil Ford will be donating a portion of the proceeds of each sale back to two local organizations, AVPRIDE, Inc. and Fayette FACTOR, Inc. This campaign is in support of the car raffle the two organizations are doing to raise money to help families and children in Fayette County. They are raffling a fully loaded 2016 Ford Fusion with moon roof, leather seats, navigational system and Eco Boost. If you want some sweet heart deals please come and invite your friends to come to Allan Vigil Ford during this special campaign to purchase a vehicle. Tickets for the grand prize drawing are just $50 each – an incredible price for a chance to win. The odds of winning are 1-500.

AVPRIDE and Fayette FACTOR are partnering together for this special fund raising campaign event bringing our community together to support programs that serve our youth and families. Mark your calendar – Saturday, February 11, 2017 – noon for the drawing at 1:00 hosted by Allan Vigil Ford of Fayetteville. Enjoy food and music.

The organizations are raising money to support various local programs. Proceeds from AVPRIDE’s ticket sales will support three of its programs – The free After School Enrichment Program (ASEP), The Fayette Youth Leaders Pride (FYLP) and the free Youth Workforce Services Program; AVPRIDE WORKS. For more information on how AVPRIDE is supporting ‘Youth Leadership Development’ in Fayette County, and get a chance to purchase ticket online visit their website: www.avpride.org. Proceeds from FACTOR’s ticket sales will pay for “Darkness to Light’s – Stewards of Children” child abuse prevention training for 700 adults. It will also help support a federal matching grant to prevent substance abuse in Fayette County and the ENCORE Leadership Program. For more information visit FACTOR website to learn how these programs are making a difference in Fayette county and purchase a chance to win ticket at www.fayettefactor.org .

You CAN make a difference in the Fayette Community! Get your tickets today and join us on February 11, 2017 for this wonderful event! Or get your friends and family to purchase a vehicle through February 11 at Allan Vigil Ford in Fayetteville, either way you will be helping serve youth and families in our community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments