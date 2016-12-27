Annette A. Evans, 87, of Lake City, FL, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on December 24, 2016 in Lake City, FL. She was born on December 12, 1929 in Commerce, GA to Althea and Marion Judson Ayers. Annette was an active member of Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. She loved to garden, bake, can and shop. She was also an avid Georgia Bulldogs FAN.

Annette was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Evans, Sr. She is survived by her son, John Evans, Jr. (Meredith); and her grandchildren, Emily Hope Evans, Shannon Joy Evans and Sadie Grace Evans.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church Chapel, with Rev. Carolyn Clifton officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2016 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments