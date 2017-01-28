Armed bank robbers quickly caught after afternoon heist

Two bank robbers are in custody after a Wednesday afternoon armed robbery at the PNC Bank located at 100 Beckett Lane in Fayetteville across from the Fayette Pavilion.

The male suspect walked into the bank at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 wearing a ski mask and holding a pistol and demanded money from the teller. The male left the bank and entered a gray Acura driven by the female suspect.

Fayette County E911 gave a lookout of the vehicle and witnesses provided a tag number. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office units located the vehicle in the Brandon Mill subdivision approximately one mile from the bank.

Fayetteville Police Department Lt. Mike Whitlow said the suspects were caught roughly five minutes after he arrived at the bank. Witnesses spotted the vehicle’s tag number, notified authorities, and the suspects were caught soon after.

“That’s the way that’s supposed to work,” Whitlow said.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident and are identified as William Bradford, 38 years old, from Austell and Kylana Threat, 20 years old, from Austell. Both suspects are in Fayetteville custody and are facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and several other associated charges.

No one was injured during the robbery but the tellers and bank employees were shaken up. Fayetteville Police are still investigating the incident and are lauding the cooperation between witnesses, E911, the Fayetteville Police, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for the rapid apprehension of the suspects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments