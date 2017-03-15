Armed robbers hit AutoZone, flee in employee’s stolen car

An armed robbery occurred Friday night at a local AutoZone store.

At around 8:50 p.m. Friday, two black males entered into the AutoZone on W. Lanier Ave. with handguns. They moved all employees to the back room of the store and made one of the employees open the store’s safe.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the safe, and the suspects made the employees stay in the back room. They took one of the employee’s keys and escaped in her car. No one was injured. The suspects then left the car at a nearby retirement home.

Fayetteville Police Department Lt. Mike Whitlow said the car has been recovered, and surveillance video around the area is being viewed to determine where the suspects may have escaped to.

One man was approximately 6 feet tall with a very slim build and a pointed nose. He was wearing a blue hood. The other suspect was wearing a gray plaid jacket and had his face covered with a ski mask.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (770) 461-4441.

