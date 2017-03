Masters never stop sharpening their craft, and that’s why Master Barber Sam Burch had a famous face as his Fayetteville shop last week. Burch’s mentor, Ivan Zoot, popped in from Chicago to make sure Sam and his apprentice, Tyler Powell, are staying on top of their trade. Zoot is the holder of three Guiness World Records for hair cutting (Fastest haircut in the world, most hair cuts in one hour, and most haircuts in 24 hours without a break).

