Burglars targeting firefighters break into four vehicles in PTC

Burglars appear to be targeting firefighters after a string of entering autos at area fire stations. Thursday morning, Peachtree City Police officers responded to Fire Station 82, located on Peachtree Pkwy, to find burglars had smashed in the windows of four vehicles belonging to firefighters, making off with one firearm among other personal items.

Peachtree City was not the only target. Suspects also hit four stations in Coweta County and two inside Newnan city limits, with nearly two dozen firefighters’ cars broken into, most with windows smashed.

Police believe the break-ins may be connected. They are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 770-487-8866, or submit an anonymous tip by:

1. Using the web at www.tipsubmit.com (select “Peachtree”)

2. Using your cellular phone text “PTCTIPS plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES)”

3. Like them on Facebook and Twitter and submit a tip through the Facebook App.

