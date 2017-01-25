Carl Martin McBride, 67, of Fayetteville passed away on January 20, 2017. He was born on February 16, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY to Deacon Isaac Carl and Mary Frances McBride. He was the Business Administrator for St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Fayetteville. He also was a Commander and a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jim and Richard McBride. He is survived by his girlfriend, Joyanne Tregear; his sons, Tim McBride (Amanda), Greg McBride (Heather) and Jeff McBride (Kari); his grandchildren, Justin, Christian, Caden, Sean and Tommy; and his brother, Steve McBride (Cathy).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Fayetteville, with Father Richard Vu, as Celebrant. Interment will follow the service at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville Chapel, with a rosary following at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Catholic Church of St. Gabriel Building Fund Break the Chains of Debt, 152 Antioch Road, Fayetteville, GA 30215, or online at http://www.stgabrielga.com/.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

