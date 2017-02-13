Charles Vance Middleton, 80, of Fayetteville passed away on February 9, 2017. He was born in Banner, WY on October 29, 1936 to Charles and Ruth Middleton. Charles married Rita Ball in 1959 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple made their homes in Dinuba and in Long Beach, CA before moving to Chelmsford, MA. In 1977, they moved to Fayetteville. Before Charles’ death, the couple celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Charles graduated from Reedley College and University of California at Fresno with a degree in Criminology. During his career he served as a criminal investigator for the United States Departments of State, Treasury and Federal Aviation Administration. As a special agent for Federal Aviation Administration Security, he helped implement the first tracking system for private aircraft and became one of the first air marshals to serve in America’s fight against terrorism. Charles retired from FAA in 1999 after serving 20 years as Chief of Aviation Security for our nation’s Southern Region.

Charles is survived by his wife, Rita Marie Middleton; his sons, Michael Middleton and Mark (Ashley) Middleton; his grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew and Jacob; and his sister, Bethel Ewoldson.

Charles’s service will be held at a later date in Wyoming.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

