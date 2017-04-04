Chiefs keep pace in region chase with sweep of Tigers

The McIntosh Chiefs broke out their hitting sticks for a big inning to seal up a sweep of Fayette County with a 9-1 win Friday night.

After a sloppy win in the game one, the Chiefs have been working on cleaning up their game. It showed in the following two games as they won by a combined 19-1.

“We’re tightening it up,” said Coach David Munoz. “We’re focusing on freebies. You don’t give extra outs. We work really hard at that, and it’s paying off.”

The sweep sets up a huge series with Griffin after spring break with the region’s two seed on the line.

“We’re set up to go into a fight with Griffin,” said Munoz. “It’ll be two out of three at their house. It’s a challenge, but I like the way we’re playing.”

Dane Kinamon forced the game’s first run across with his legs, getting on base with a two-out single, stealing second, and racing around to score on an error.

The Chiefs exploded in the bottom of the fourth for six runs. Mitch Maxwell kicked it off with a leadoff double and came around to score on a Ryan Sanders single. A pair of walks juiced the bases with two outs, and Christophe Senghor singled home a run. Kinamon punched in another run, and Kyle Riesselmann doubled home a pair as the lead swelled to 7-0.

Daniel Blair tacked on another run in the fifth, singling home Joseph Lopez.

Fayette County got on the board in the top of the sixth with a Drew Hodges base knock scoring Miles Berry.

McIntosh added a little more cushion in the sixth with a Riesselmann sac fly.

Blair got the start and pitched five scoreless innings, striking out five, and walking one. Chase Martaus struck out two and allowed one run in one inning. Hudson Macnellis finished off the Tigers with a scoreless seventh.

