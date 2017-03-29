Chiefs shake off fierce challenge from Wildcats in sweep

The Whitewater Wildcats gave them plenty of fight early, but the McIntosh Chiefs surged ahead for a pair of victories on lacrosse senior night Monday night.

The Lady Chiefs came out of halftime on fire, as they cruised to a 12-6 victory.

Delaney Baro scored the first two goals of the night before the Cats got on the board with a long pass from goalie Jess Landers to Lauren Boag who found the back of the net. Landers was under attack all night by a fierce Chief squad, but was especially tough in the first half, limiting them to just four goals.

Sammy Morgan put McIntosh ahead 3-2 before Whitewater ripped off three straight goals, one each by Rose Perkins, Makenna Skaftun, and Emma Dix.

McIntosh ensured they grabbed the momentum back, Monse Morgan feeding Jalen Knight for a goal with just four-tenths of a second left in the first half.

Coming out of the locker rooms tied 4-4, the Chiefs immediately got to work, piling up five goals in the first five minutes of the second half, and a fifth unanswered goal soon after. Amanda Kronenberger was strong in net for the Chiefs, picking up her game in the second half.

By the time Whitewater broke the string with 13 minutes to play, it was too little two late. Boag scored one more, but Baro finished the Cats off with two more goals in the 12-6 win.

Baro led the way with 5 goals, followed by Jalen Knight with 4 goals. Maise Mustic, Marie Ogletree, and Sammy Morgan each scored once. Monse Morgan, Jonna Knight, and Lucy Stone each tallied an assist.

The McIntosh boys got their big run in the second quarter, pulling away for a 16-4 win.

The opening stages followed the same pattern of the girls game, as Brooks Baro started the Chiefs off first with a tip-in goal, before Whitewater notched three straight goals by Jack Byrum. Baro scored again, before Byrum made it four first quarter goals for a 4-2 lead.

It would be the last goal the Chiefs allowed all night, as Dale Harp was assigned to cover Byrum and the Cats struggled to get back into gear. Zach Jones fed Tanner Price for a goal to slice the deficit back down to 4-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Baro gave the Chiefs the lead back less than four minutes into the second quarter, and they never looked back, racking up nine goals in the frame to give themselves an insurmountable 12-4 halftime advantage.

Baro led the Chiefs in points with 8 on the night, notching 6 goals and 2 assists. Tanner Price posted 3 goals and 2 assists, James Outlaw and Logan Sandal each had 2 goals, and Jabari Holifield, Graham Davis, and Zach Jones each had 1 goal. Goalie Grant Montgomery shut out the Wildcats in the second half.

