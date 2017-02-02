Commissioners approve two small land deals

At last week’s meeting, the Fayette County Board of Commissioners tackled issues ranging from land to by-laws to tax refunds.

Commissioners agreed to two deals regarding land owned by the county. In one deal, a unanimous vote rezoned a .237 acre property from Veterans Pkwy to R-70. The rezoning paves the way to trade the property with an adjacent landowner for property needed for right-of-way along Veterans Pkwy.

Commission also voted to abandon a small portion of McBride Rd. The spot, about half an acre in total size, was part of the old roadbed of McBride Rd. before it was rerouted in 2010. In his recommendation, Director of Public Works Phil Mallon said he supported the abandonment as the area no longer serves a public purpose for the county and such action would reduce liability and maintenance responsibility for the county.

Anthony Stanley, a right-of-way agent, estimated the property value of the stretch at $11,035. Two property owners adjacent the stretch will split ownership of the stretch.

The recommendation was approved 4-1, Steve Brown voting in opposition, asking that the county receive some compensation for the abandonment.

The agenda also included some bookkeeping type items, like adopting the Fayette County Public Arts Committee’s by-laws. Clarence Leathers and Tony Parrott were both re-appointed to the Fayette County Library Board.

“We do not have a dearth of qualified people in this county,” said Commissioner Charles Oddo. “We have an abundance.”

Commissioners again agonized over denying a tax refund request from a disabled veteran, in this case Jamie Johnson Kagels. Kagels was notified via the VA in June of 2016 that she was deemed a disabled veteran effective August 2013. She had requested a refund of $5,745.49 for 2014, 2015, and 2016, but County Attorney Dennis Davenport again noted that law does not allow for reactive application of refunds.

Kagels’ request was denied 3-2, Chairman Eric Maxwell and Brown in opposition.

“I agree it’s heartwrenching, but the fact remains it’s how the law is written. Denial is the only option,” said Commissioner Randy Ognio. “We’ve just got to get the law changed.”

