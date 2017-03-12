DAISY Award presented to Piedmont Fayette nurse Robinson

Krista Robinson, RN, a nurse on the second floor at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, was presented with the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The recognition is part of a national program honoring nurses for their clinical skills and compassionate care for patients and their families.

The first year nurse was nominated by a patient who stated that she helped lift his spirits when he was feeling very low about his diagnosis. He added that she had the confidence of someone who had been a nurse for a long time.

“It was definitely a surprise to receive this award in my first year of nursing,” said Robinson.

Nurses can be nominated for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses by colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Honorees are selected quarterly by a selection committee and nursing administration team.

“The DAISY Award honors nurses for providing outstanding, patient-centered care,” said Piedmont Fayette’s Chief Nursing Officer Merry Heath. “The goal at Piedmont Fayette is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and we are proud of Krista for making a positive difference for this gentleman when he needed it the most.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and their families.

For more information about the DAISY Award, visit daisyfoundation.org

For more information about nursing career opportunities at Piedmont Fayette, visit piedmont.org.

