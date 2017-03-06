Douglas to celebrate 100th birthday with friends, family

Frances Douglas, known better to all as just Nana, is ready to celebrate a milestone birthday. Douglas, a lifelong resident of the area and current resident of

Ashley Glen Assisted Living Center, is turning 100 on March 12. Douglas is an avid reader who has read everything she can get her hands on at both the county and Peachtree City libraries has 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

