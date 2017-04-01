Dr. Dre joining medical staff of Piedmont Fayette

by Dr. Sally Poofia

Special to Fayette Newspapers

It’s nothing but a “G” thing, and “G” stands for general surgery. Dr. Dre, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, is joining the medical staff of Piedmont Fayette Hospital, and the news definitely has people’s heads ringing.

Born Andre Young, the 52-year-old rapper is new to the medical game, but he is confident that he can bring his considerable skills to help the 20-year-old hospital pay the bills. In addition to his long career on rap’s biggest stages, Dr. Dre also founded the Beats headphones empire which netted the company a reported $3 billion when it was purchased by Apple. That money made it easy for Dr. Dre to let it ride into medical school.

“Before I started working with Ice Cube, M.C. Ren, and Eazy E, I was thinking about working in the ICU or studying renal failure or how to perform endoscopies,” said Dr. Dre. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done in music, and I look forward to a long career in medicine. This is the next episode.”

It is a bit unusual for someone to venture into a new career over the age of 50, but Dr. Dre has always seen himself as a role model and doesn’t see why that should stop now. Piedmont Fayette CEO Michael Burnett agrees with this sentiment and applauds Dr. Dre’s passion.

“We are always on the lookout for the best and brightest in every field and Dr. Dre demonstrated a precision with the scalpel similar to his precision on the mic,” Burnett said. “His mentorship of acts like Eminem and Snoop Dogg also leads us to believe that he will serve as a tremendous leader for our young doctors and surgeons as well.”

Surgeons are often known for playing a little mood music in the operating suite, and Dr. Dre has already staked his claim on the communal iPod, filling it with tracks from his long and storied discography as well as selections from Parliament Funkadelic, James Brown, and Isaac Hayes.

“Strap on your seatbelt,” said Dr. Dre, when asked about the influence he will bring to Fayette County and the hospital. “You never been on a ride like this before.”

Dr. Dre also wanted to remind the public that they didn’t even have to wait for an infected appendix to schedule a surgical appointment with him.

“The appendix is a vestigial organ. It serves no purpose,” he said. “You want it out, let’s take it out.”

Ed. Note: April Fool’s!

