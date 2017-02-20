Mrs. Emily Faustine Burnette, age 93, of College Park, GA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 19, 2017. A native of Cordele, GA, Mrs. Burnette was born on October 18, 1923, the daughter of the late Reverend A.B. Dorough and Emily Williams Burnette. She was a graduate of Atlanta Girl’s High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Cliftondale.

Mrs. Burnette was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Carswell Dorough; and by a son and daughter-in-law, John King Burnette, Jr. and June Armstrong Burnette. She was married to John King Burnette, Sr., who also preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Elaine Burnette Wilson and her husband, Jerry; grandsons, Patrick Wayne Wilson, Jeremy King Wilson and his wife, Nancy Blanton Wilson; granddaughter, Emily June Burnette; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Julianne Wilson, along with a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Sherwood Memorial Park, Jonesboro with Dr. Stephen Batts officiating. Those desiring to attend the services should assemble at the cemetery on Thursday at 1:45 PM.

The family lovingly requests no flowers and memorial contributions be made to the Southwest Christian Care Hospice, http://www.swchristiancare.org/ or to ALS of Georgia, http://webga.alsa.org/ or Alabama, http://webal.alsa.org.

C.J. Mowell & Son Fayetteville Chapel • www.mowellfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments