Everyone’s a critic

Over the years I have learned that there are three topics that you do not talk about with people you don’t know very well. They are politics, religion and sports. The thing is, everyone has their own opinions about these topics and when you discuss them it can often result in heated discussions when you don’t see eye to eye. Everyone has a favorite sports team, a favorite political candidate, and their own views on religion. It seems that everyone is a critic and generally when you speak out about these three topics you are bound to offend someone. Sometimes you can even alienate your good friends with your opinions, so it’s good to be careful what you say.

I am not going to spout off my beliefs or preach to you, or even put my political views on display. I generally try to stay neutral on those three subjects, especially when it comes to politics. A week or so ago I made a passing joke about the coming president without thinking about who was around me. It was an open mouth, insert foot situation. I didn’t really think about it much, but apparently it offended someone close to me. It made me more aware of how on edge people are.

These past few weeks there has been great turmoil in our society due to the changeover in the presidency. Thus is usually the case every four years after an election, but it seems that this year is particularly bad. Many people are not happy about the outcome of the recent election and have been protesting. I’m not sure if they are protesting because their beloved candidate didn’t get elected, or that they fear what the current president will do with his term in office. Either way it seems that everyone is worried about not only the state of our economy, but the state of our government as well. They are generally all on high alert.

I would say that William Shakespeare said it best in his play Richard the Third when he said, “Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York.” Its basic meaning is that the time of unhappiness has passed and things have been made anew. The fact is that we don’t know what will come of the new presidency. The current president has some optimistic views and things he wants to change in order to make America great again. These last eight years have been rough for America. So, let’s exercise our rights to free speech and continue to voice our opinions, but remember it is important see where things go and think positively, whether you voted for the President or not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments