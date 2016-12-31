Everything is new come January

Christmas is over and the New Year is quickly upon us. New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration around the globe. It’s an evening when the local bars are full of people jumping around with wild abandonment like the end of the world is coming. It’s a time when all people are awaiting the chime of the clocks come midnight. All eyes on Times Square or downtown Atlanta as the ball drops, or to Georgia’s equivalent the peach. As the clock counts down, everyone counts with it in anticipation of the opportunity to wipe the slate clean. All sins and failures of the past year are wiped away only for us to start anew.

At the beginning of the New Year comes the determination all of us make to create new resolutions for the coming year. These resolutions we make are promises we all make for better things to come. They usually consist of promises to lose weight, eat healthier, and finish unfinished business and so forth. The list goes on. They are all usually false promises that we half-heartedly try to fulfill, only to fail either right out of the gate or later in the year. For some reason it is a vicious cycle we never cease to break.

That is why in recent years I have chosen not to make “resolutions,” but instead I make goals to work towards in the New Year. The definition of a goal is as follows: the object of a person’s ambition or effort; an aim or desired result. Goals are very similar to resolutions, however they are a bit more flexible. The definition of resolution is as follows: a firm decision to do or not to do something. By setting goals, you are not firmly deciding to do or not do something, you are simply looking to the future. You are setting your mind to something. If you fail to fulfill this goal, you can just reset your sights on the future and realign your goals and continue on. If you fail to fulfill your resolutions, you are simply failing.

So let’s start the New Year out right. To quote Oprah Winfrey, “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”

So in order for all of us to get it right, I suggest you look toward the New Year with the hopes of setting new goals and succeeding in those goals. If you fall short of those goals, fear not and continue on. You can always readjust your goals and reset your sights and continue toward those goals with the peace of mind that you did not fail, you just needed more time.

