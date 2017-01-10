Fayette County dodges major weather issues

The threat of dangerous weather on Friday and Saturday turned out to be less Snowmageddon and more an icy wonderland. With schools and most businesses closing early Friday in preparation, residents buckled down to find no snow on the way and minimal ice. While many counties on the north side of town were still announcing Monday closures, it was business as usual around Fayette. According to Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bartlett with Fayette County Fire & Emergency Services, there were a few downed power lines and blown transformers, but Fayette escaped with relatively minor issues.

