Fayette hoops teams shine in holiday tournament play

The holiday break was full of presents under the tree as most of the county’s basketball teams head into 2017 riding waves of momentum.

The Fayette County boys come back from the break battle-tested with an 11-5 record. They took two out of three games in the Peach State Classic before going 1-3 in the extremely tough Traditional Bank Classic in Lexington, Kentucky. The Tigers are sitting strong at number five in the Sandy’s Spiel rankings.

The Lady Tigers are rolling at 10-5. They placed fifth at the prestigious Peach State Tournament and followed that up with a 3-0 record in the Newnan Holiday Classic, finishing with a 5-1 record over the holidays.

The McIntosh boys are still trying to jell at 3-9. The Chiefs were able to snap a six-game losing streak by capping off their play in the Holiday Tournament at Mary Persons with a 78-60 over Pike County.

The McIntosh girls were the big winners of the break. The Lady Chiefs are now 10-2 and riding a five-game winning streak, bringing home a championship trophy from the United Bank Holiday Classic. They capped off the title with a dominating 54-39 win over Monticello, keyed by four players (DeLayne Rotolo, Kennedi Miller, Savannah Soles, Rylee Calhoun) in double digits. Calhoun, a sophomore, was also named Tournament MVP. The Lady Chiefs are now ranked number 10 in AAAAA by Sandy’s Spiel.

Don’t get just hung up on the record of the Sandy Creek boys at 8-3. They’ve done it by heading straight into the lion’s den to do battle. After playing in the Southern States Classic at Tri-Cities, the Patriots headed to Tennessee for the prestigious Arby’s Classic where they went 3-1 against top teams from around the southeast. Evan Jester earned individual honors at the Arby’s Classic, in part for his dominating performance against Gate City where he posted 42 points and 15 rebounds. The toughness of their schedule has been noticed, as the Patriots are the top ranked team in AAAA.

The Lady Patriots sit at 8-3 after strong showings in the Wilkinson County High Shootout, the SMI Classic at Villa Rica, and the Carolina Invitational. The squad has shown they can compete with the best around the southeast and are currently ranked number eight in AAAA.

The Starr’s Mill boys return from break with some momentum at 9-4 after strong showings in the SMI Carroll County Christmas Classic and the Hilton Sandestin Basketball Blowout in Destin, Florida.

The Lady Panthers are holding steady at 7-6 after their own positive performances in the SMI Classic and Sandestin Basketball Blowout.

The Whitewater boys will look to get back over .500 as they return at 7-7 after splitting in the Woodward Showcase and the Mary Persons Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Wildcats continue to roll at 10-5 after going 3-2 in the Woodward Showcase and the Chick-fil-A Holiday Invitation at Tri-Cities.

The Our Lady of Mercy boys will look to turn things around after losing four straight to drop their record to 5-5. The Lady Bobcats are looking strong at 8-4 after a strong run in the Strong Rock Tournament.

Region play heats up again after the break when Fayette County hosts Starr’s Mill Jan. 10 and Whitewater Jan. 13.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments