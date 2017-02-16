Fayette native Maynard Griggs Brown celebrates 108th birthday

Longtime Fayette County resident Mrs. Maynard Griggs Brown celebrated her 108th birthday on February 7, 2017. Her daughter, Sandra, and Sandra’s husband, Buddy Duncan, and her son, Therol and Therol’s wife, Judy, joined by grandchildren Susie Kocsis and Chris Mote (Glenice), provided a delicious lunch highlighted with birthday cake for desert for Mrs. Brown and several nurses and caretakers who have provided excellent care for her. Obviously, with 108 candles it had to be a huge cake!

Mrs. Brown was born February 7, 1909 has resided in the Ebenezer Community of Fayette County her entire life. She taught school for almost 45 years in the Fayette County School System. She retired in 1974 and is the oldest living retired teacher in Georgia. She is also the oldest living alumnus of West Georgia University and of North Georgia College and State University.

While she is weak and confined to bed at this stage in her life, she is extremely blessed in that she is not suffering from pain. She simply says, “My body is just warn out. Otherwise I’m okay!”

Therol and Sandra would like to thank the hundreds of friends who expressed birthday wishes to their mom via calls, cards, visits, emails, Facebook messages, and texts. Each message was conveyed to Mrs. Brown by her family. Many of the well wishes were from her former students, including several generations of the same family.

One noteworthy act associated with her birthday celebration was that, during the group singing of “Happy Birthday,” Mrs. Brown joined in on the singing – and, yes, it was captured on video!

The family wishes to thank all the wonderful friends who sent birthday wishes. God Bless and they will see you at her 109th celebration!

