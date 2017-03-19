Fayette Senior Services connects local community organizations

Fayette Senior Services (FSS) hosted two local community organizations in March at their Fayetteville facility, the Fayette County Bar Association and the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services. FSS was honored to work with both organizations to provide meeting space that allowed the two to connect. The Bar Association meets monthly at FSS and when they discovered that the Fire Department was holding a training session the same day as their meeting, they took it upon themselves to treat the firemen to lunch as a small token of appreciation for their service to Fayette County.

“The Bar Association is honored to be able to thank these local heroes for all they do to keep our community safe. We enjoy being able to share our sincerest gratitude with these men and women who give back each and every day,” shares Dan Gibbs, former President of the Bar Association.

Fayette Senior Services partners with both of these organizations on a regular basis in a variety of ways. The collaboration and support that both have provided has allowed for great opportunities for FSS’ staff, volunteers, social services, center programs, and organization as a whole.

“We appreciate the partnership and strong relationship we have created with both of these incredible organizations over the years and look forward to continuing serving the community with them in the future,” shares Morgan Lanier, FSS Program Development Coordinator. FSS would like to thank the Fayette County Bar Association and Fire Department for their ongoing support of senior programs and for making a difference in the community.

Fayette Senior Services collaborates with many local organizations in support of our community. Partnerships include sponsorship and volunteer opportunities and any connection goes a long way in providing needed services and social activities for seniors. For more information on how to get involved with Fayette Senior Services, please contact Morgan Lanier at mlanier@fayss.org or 770-769-8430.

For over 38 years, FSS has been making a meaningful difference in the social, emotional, and physical well-being of adults age 50 and better in our community. FSS provides a variety of essential services to the community such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation, Information & Referral Assistance, Care Management, In-Home Personal Care, Adult Day Care, Home Repair, and Ani-Meals. FSS’ Life Enrichment center offers a range of social, leisure, travel and fitness activities in both Fayetteville and Peachtree City and also hosts the award-winning Ultimate Café. For more information about Fayette Senior Services, visit www.fayss.org or call 770-461-0813.

