Fayetteville woman dies in head-on collision

A Fayetteville woman died Wednesday morning in a head-on vehicle collision.

Claire Bradley, 33, was driving northbound on Peachtree Parkway when her vehicle entered the southbound lane, crashing head-on with a Ford van. Peachtree City Police and Fire/Rescue were dispatched to Peachtree Parkway at Loring Lane at approximately 7:50 a.m. She later died as a result of her injuries. A dog in Bradley’s vehicle also died in the collision.

The male driver of the Ford van was transported to the Atlanta Medical Center to receive treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The accident is still under investigation, according to Peachtree City Police Department spokesperson Odilia Bergh, but initial investigation does not indicate that speed was a factor in the collision. Other factors remain under investigation by the police department’s collision reconstruction specialists.

The incident marked the third fatal vehicle-related accident in the county in a week.

