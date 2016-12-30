FC alum Carden aims for big finish to Truett McConnell days

Chris Carden, another FCHS baseball alum, just keeps getting better. After a standout career as a two-way player for the Tigers, Carden is making a name for himself at Truett McConnell University.

Nestled up in scenic Cleveland, Georgia, Truett McConnell is a private Christian college that has become home for Carden.

“It is awesome to play for a school that honors Christ in everything we do on and off the field,” says Carden, calling it a highlight making lifelong friends who share his faith. “We help out in the community and spread the gospel as a team.”

Carden is a two-way star for the Bears, logging innings as both an infielder and a pitcher. Last spring as a junior, he hit .311 with five home runs and 27 RBI. In 19 appearances on the mound, he posted a 3.97 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. He was a key cog as the Bears set a new school record for wins in a season with 29, ten more than the previous season.

Even coming off a stellar 2016, Carden has his sights set even higher for his senior campaign.

“I want to make it to the NAIA World Series,” says Carden. “If that isn’t possible, I want to be able to say that I worked hard, I pushed my teammates to be the best they could be, and I left this program in a better place than where it was when I got here.”

Carden starred for the Tigers in high school, but he knew he had his work cut out for him at the collegiate level.

“In high school, I was blessed with talent, but talent can only take you so far,” says Carden. “There are a lot of guys who have talent, and, when I got to college, I realized that I was going to have to work harder to beat the guys who were more talented than I was.

“The transition was a big step. The game got a lot more serious. We are up at 6 a.m. in the morning working out and going to class. After class we have practice till 6 p.m., and then, on top of all that, you have to keep up with your studies. The level of competition is greater too.”

He’s been playing baseball since he was 3 years old, cutting his teeth on the fields of Fayette County. He knows what it takes to succeed, and he’s always eager to share what he’s learned.

“My advice for young baseball players would be work hard, and it’s not how you work during practice, it’s what you do when no one is looking,” advises Carden. “While you are at home watching TV, there is someone out there working harder than you. Work hard to make sure that person is you.”

Carden embarks on his senior season with the Bears Jan. 31 against Toccoa Falls.

