Fire destroys Fayetteville home

A fire destroyed this home on Lisbon Rd. Friday night. (Photo via Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services)

A home on Lisbon Road in Fayetteville near Whitewater High School was completely destroyed by fire Friday night.

The call came in just before 8 p.m., with the first unit from Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services arriving on scene within minutes. The fire was already fully-involved, and the house is a total loss. All four occupants were able to self-evacuate. Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bartlett, the blaze started as a grease fire on the stove that extended to the cabinets and the rest of the home.

