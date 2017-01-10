Francis DeShay Boggs, 95, of Fayetteville, passed away January 4, 2017. He was born in Gassaway, WV on May 8, 1921 to the late John and Maude Boggs.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Boggs; brother, Kenneth Boggs; sister, Catherine Burba; and his parents. He is survived by his sons, Ed (Dixie) Boggs and Jeff (Martie) Boggs; daughters, Debbie O’Pry and Rebecca Boggs; grandchildren, Scott and Stephen Boggs, Jeremy and Meagan O’Pry, and Ali Mrozik; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Tyler, Keelin, Aryn, Trinity, Bryant and D.J.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Community Christian Church, Fayetteville with Reverend Jim Lindskoog officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church.

