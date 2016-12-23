Goodwill shooter in police custody

The Fayetteville Police Department arrested Dajour E. Weston on aggravated assault charges early Tuesday morning for the Oct. 7 shooting at a Goodwill store on 1415 GA Hwy. 85 North. He was brought back to Fayetteville after being discovered by the New York Police Department in Manhattan, where he escaped following the shooting.

“They had received a tip where the guy was, and they went there and found him,” Lt. Mike Whitlow said.

Weston, from Ossining, New York, fled back to his home state shortly before Fayetteville detectives identified him. An arrest warrant was issued for Weston, and he was located by authorities in New York and brought into custody.

The Oct. 7 shooting occurred in a crowded parking lot of the Goodwill at approximately 5:09 p.m. Roughly eight black males were seen around a parked vehicle when the shots were fired. All subjects, including the victim, fled the scene.

“We believe it was some type of argument that originally started in Atlanta,” Whitlow said.

Shortly after, there was a 911 call from a convenience store in Riverdale reporting a person had been shot at Goodwill.

Fayetteville Police went to Riverdale and confirmed the person who had been shot. The victim was brought to Atlanta Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

