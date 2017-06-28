GSU Police Chief arrested in Fayetteville

The Georgia State University police chief recently found himself on the other side of the handcuffs in Fayette County.

Joseph Spillane, 53, of Atlanta was pulled over shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 18 on Jimmy Mayfield Boulevard and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation. Spillane had served as the police chief for Georgia State since October 2016, but has since been placed on administrative leave.

Spillane was driving a 1992 Mazda Miata in the city limits of Fayetteville at the time of his arrest. He was driving with his wife.

Dash camera footage shows Spillane looking at Fayetteville Police officers as he was fitted with handcuffs as he says, “You’re going to put me in jail? Seriously?”

The Fayetteville Police Department did not comment on the arrest.

