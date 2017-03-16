Gunshots fired after burglars break into cars

Seven cars were broken into early Friday morning at an apartment complex.

Two suspects were found breaking into cars at around 4:30 a.m. Friday at Weatherly Walk apartments in Fayetteville when a man left his apartment and found the windows of his car smashed in. He spotted the suspects breaking into another car and yelled at them.

The suspects took out handguns and each shot a round at the man, and the man had his own gun and fired a round back at them. No one was hit by the gunfire. The suspects fled in a white SUV. Fayetteville Police Department Lt. Mike Whitlow said two bullets were recovered from two separate apartments.

The suspects stole a laptop and other miscellaneous items from the cars. Since it was dark, Whitlow said there was not a good description of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (770) 461-4441.

