Habitat for Humanity helping lifelong resident get indoor plumbing

The Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity is raising money to help an 82-year-old man who has worked hard to provide for his family and has lived in the same house in Fayette County for more than 70 years.

“I had to pick cotton in order to make a living, and I picked so much cotton that my shoulder blades burnt like fire, and I had to come home at night to rub them down…but I made it through, you know, by the help of the good Lord,” said Walter Prayor in a press release by the Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity.

Prayor has been living in the same home since 1946. He helped his father, Booker T. Prayor, and his uncle, Ruth Prayor, build it. Walter raised his eight children with his wife, Claudia, in the one-bedroom home.

His home has been updated with running water, but Walter has no indoor or shower facilities. Habitat for Humanity plans to build a bathroom for Walter so he won’t need to use an outhouse and take bucket showers.

Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity said the cost of the project is roughly $30,000, double the normal Habitat budget. The GoFundMe account to raise money for this Habitat for Humanity project has a $20,000 goal.

To donate, visit schabitat.org/donate or visit the GoFundMe and search for ‘Outhouse No More!’

