Heavy rains lead to PTC sidewalk collapse

Fayette County came out of this past weekend’s storms relatively safely, but a sidewalk collapse was one of the effects of the bad weather.

A Georgia Power truck pulled up on the corner sidewalk of Hwy. 74 and Hwy. 54. According to Peachtree City Police Department spokesperson Odilia Bergh, the ground was very soft and it sunk the truck, which created a sinkhole.

The Department of Transportation is out working on the sidewalk now, and it’s estimated to be repaired in a week, according to Bergh. As of right now, the right turn lane to go east is closed at the intersection of Hwy. 74 and Hwy. 54.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments