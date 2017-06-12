Helen Swafford, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was born on February 15, 1927 in Dalton, Georgia to Clifford (Red) and Ethel M. Caldwell. She graduated from Dalton High School on May 22, 1944, and worked at the United States Rubber Company (UNIROYAL) from 1960-1988, until she retired. She was an active member of Fayetteville First Baptist Church, and worked tirelessly for Meals on Wheels for many years.

Mrs. Swafford is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert L. Swafford, Sr.; her son, Robert (Bobby) Swafford, Jr.; her daughter, Markie St. Claire; her grandchildren, Joey Swafford, Rachel Swafford, Erin Russo, and Ryan St. Claire; and her great-grandchildren, Oliver Russo, Ben Russo, Drew Swafford and Aaron Swafford.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Heartfelt memorial donations may be made to Southwest Christian Care, www.swchristiancare.org.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

