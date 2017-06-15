Introducing the 2017 All-County Baseball Team

The boys of spring had a fun run, and it’s time to hand out honors. Four teams had winning records, three made the playoffs, two reached the quarterfinals, and one made it to the semifinals.

Standing out from a crowd of excellent performances, three players earn individual honors.

Tyler Doanes of Whitewater is the Hitter of the Year. Doanes, a shortstop signed with West Virginia, blasted opposing pitching to the tune of a .482 batting average, a .581 on-base percentage, 40 hits, 5 home runs, and 23 RBIs.

Jake Arnold of Starr’s Mill is the Pitcher of the Year. Arnold, a North Georgia commit, baffled hitters, racking up a spotless 9-0 record with a 1.13 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Will Evans of Starr’s Mill is the Two-Way Player of the Year. Evans, a Birmingham Southern signee, hit .404 with 4 home runs and just 6 strikeouts in 113 plate appearances as a standout catcher. On the mound, he compiled a 4-0 record with 1 save, a 2.16 ERA, and 29 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.

In a great year across the county, managing honors go to a team that lead from start to finish. Brent Moseley of Starr’s Mill is Coach of the Year. His Panthers were ranked number one in 5A most of the season and never shied away from the challenge. They went undefeated in region play and swept through the first three rounds of the state playoffs. It took a showdown with the eventual state champions from Loganville, and even then it went three games, to end the Panthers’ run.

The All-County First Team is kicked off behind the plate by catcher Levi Whitlock of Whitewater. Whitlock hit .311 with a .417 on-base percentage and 8 RBIs.

The infield is made up of Fayette County’s Paul Jenkins, McIntosh’s Jacob Cole, and Starr’s Mill’s Brian Port and Hayes Heinecke. Jenkins hit .373 and stole eight bases. Cole hit .375 with a .455 OBP, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases. Port hit .401 with 10 doubles, 1 home run, and just 7 strikeouts in 130 plate appearances. Heinecke hit .340 with 9 doubles.

The outfield is composed of Kyle Riesselmann of McIntosh, Parker Mallett of Sandy Creek, and Stone Kasten of Whitewater. Riesselmann hit .333 with a .430 OBP, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases. Mallett hit .361 with 4 home runs, 25 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. Kasten hit .347 with a .474 OBP and 14 RBIs.

Mitchell Sutton of Starr’s Mill slots in at designated hitter. Sutton hit .360 with 5 home runs.

The pitching staff is made up of Zach Sanders of McIntosh, Matt Barrow of Sandy Creek, and Jack Moore of Starr’s Mill. Sanders compiled a 6-2 record with a 1.85 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 innings. Barrow notched 5 wins, 3 saves, a 0.89 ERA, and 34 strikeouts in 39 innings. Moore tallied a 5-2 record with 1 save, a 1.35 ERA, and 43 strikeouts in 46 innings.

The First Team is rounded out by the two-way players, the ones that starred both on the mound and with a bat. They are Ahmad Ali of Fayette County, Daniel Blair of McIntosh, and Thomas Farr of Sandy Creek. Ali hit .340 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs and posted a 2.86 ERA. Blair hit .260 with a 400 OBP and 12 RBIs with a 3-3 record, 1.77 ERA, and 47 strikeouts in 43 innings. Farr hit .380 with 3 home runs and 16 RBIs and compiled 5 wins, 56 strikeouts, and a 1.16 ERA in 42 innings.

The All-County Second Team boasts a wealth of talent.

Excellent defensive catcher Davis Mokry kicks it off behind the plate.

The infield is made up of Dane Kinamon of McIntosh, Demitrius Worthy of Sandy Creek, Tyler Courtney of Starr’s Mill, and Jacob Henley of Whitewater. Kinamon hit .357 with a .444 OBP, 10 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. Worthy hit .346 with 19 RBIs and 7 stolen bases. Courtney locked down the hot corner for the Panthers, and Henley flashed a stellar glove at first for the Wildcats.

The outfield is composed of Jeremai Joseph of Fayette County, Christophe Senghor of McIntosh, and Austin Gardner of Whitewater. Joseph hit .377 with 15 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Senghor hit .323 with a .404 OBP, 1 home run, 18 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. Gardner hit .308 with a .411 OBP, 2 home runs, and 20 RBIs.

Max Geiger of McIntosh is the DH. Geiger hit .349 with a .517 OBP, 9 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases.

The pitchers are Conner Koscevic of McIntosh, Vince Bartolomei of Sandy Creek, Chance Amell of Starr’s Mill, and Ryan Whelan of Whitewater. Koscevic compiled a 4-0 record with 1 save, 23 strikeouts, and a 1.96 ERA in 25 innings. Bartolomei picked up 2 wins, 1 save, 55 strikeouts, and a 3.50 ERA in 42 innings. Amell posted a 3-0 record with 1 save, 21 strikeouts, and a 1.69 ERA in 29 innings. Whelan picked up 4 wins, 1 save, 37 strikeouts, and a 3.83 ERA in 34 innings.

The two-way players are Drew Hodges of Fayette County, Ira Clifton of Sandy Creek, and Reid Kasten of Whitewater. Hodges hit .265 and drew 13 walks while earning 2 wins and striking out 19. Clifton compiled 2 wins, 30 strikeouts, and a 2.60 ERA in 35 innings while also playing strong defense behind the plate and in the field. Kasten hit .314 with 18 RBIs and picked up 6 wins, 38 strikeouts, and a 3.52 ERA in 39 innings.

The county’s honorable mentions are a skilled crew. Fayette County’s honorees are Tucker Dorrity, Zach Scott, Miles Berry, Josiah Johnson, and Jacob Sangster. Starr’s Mill’s honorees are Will Collins, Kyle Evert, Cole Gilley, and Drew Pepper. Whitewater’s honorees are Drew Toro, MIles Langston, and Daniel Langston. Our Lady of Mercy’s honorees are Deaglan Malally and Anthony Angelety.

