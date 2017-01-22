It’s so easy to avoid the real world

For the people who know me, I am not considered a lazy person. I usually always have somewhere to go or something to do. In fact I usually have so much on my list of things to do that I couldn’t possibly accomplish it in one day. For the last few months my life has been moving a bit slower. I am trying to recuperate from a back injury, which doesn’t allow me to do much so with nothing particular on my agenda I just chill at home. Due to this injury and the inclement weather as of late, I have been pent up in my house for three days now. It sounds lazy and a terrible use of my time to just sit and watch television or read a book all day, but it is just what I have done with my time. Somewhere along the line it just hit me that I haven’t gone anywhere, or seen anyone but my husband and my pets for the last three days.

Now I am not a shut in by any means, but my lack of motivation to go anywhere made me think of those people who have no choice about staying in their homes. Many of them are either debilitated by either physical or mental disease that prevents them from leaving their sanctuaries. Today’s technology has made it even easier for people never to leave their home. There are delivery services for just about everything like Amazon Prime, Task Rabbit, and GrubHub . Though not accessible in every area, if you live in the right place these services will deliver everything from groceries to medicine or entertainment. About the only thing that cannot be delivered these days is the doctor himself. The age of house calls is long past.

The fact is that in days gone by, say 50 years ago we didn’t have all these conveniences that we have today. Just the click of a button or dialing a phone and you can have anything you want delivered to your doorstep. You can have all the things you could possibly need to live a good life and still have limited contact with the human race, if that’s what you so choose.

I prefer some human interaction; however it never is a pleasant experience when you don’t feel well. It’s nice to know that when I don’t feel well I can still survive while having the comforts of home like my Netflix and takeout food if I want but that at some point the only way to prove I am healthy is to get out and be with other people enjoying my community.

