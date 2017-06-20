James Morris Caudell, 88, of Fayetteville, GA passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017. He was born in Demorest, GA on August 29, 1928 to the late Sarah Anne and James Cecil Caudell. He was married to Sara Ellen Glass. Mr. Caudell was a member of Hapeville Masonic Lodge 590 F&AM and Yaarab Shrine Temple.

Mr. Caudell was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his children, Michael and Edwin Caudell. He is survived by his granddaughters, Jamie Caudell and Cindi McNeal (Layne); his grandsons, Drew Caudell (Maureen), Chad Caudell and Jarrett “Mike” Caudell; his brothers, Reid Caudell (Helen), Tommy Caudell (Loretta), Leroy (Chris) Caudell; his great-grandsons, Dalton, Quinn and Jakob Caudell, Rhet McNeal, Ashley Steverson; and four great-great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gage, Alex and Emilee.

A Masonic Graveside Service for Mr. Caudell will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Sherwood Memorial Park, Jonesboro, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The family lovingly requests no flowers, but memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville

