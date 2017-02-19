Keep moving forward

Have you ever made a mistake? Being human it is safe to assume that everyone has at some point in their lives. No one is perfect.

If you are anything like me, when I make even the smallest of mistakes I will often replay the incident over and over in my mind looking to find any way I could possibly have handled the situation differently. Usually I am harder on myself than the general public would be. Sometimes making mistakes can drive you mad, but other times making mistakes can be a good thing, for it is how we learn and better ourselves.

After twenty years as a trained seamstress working in the theatre industry, I sometimes take in extra sewing projects for something to keep my skills sharp. After spending so much time devoted to the craft, I personally feel I should know all there is to know about sewing. I recently discovered that I was wrong.

During my sewing career I have made simple mistakes when constructing a garment, but this time I made a big mistake that I could not fix. In sewing, usually mistakes are reversible unless you cut the fabric wrong. In that case it is an unfixable mistake from the get go. In this situation I made a promise to an individual, telling them that I could create the garment they desired and for some unknown reason to me the project just got away from me. No matter how hard I tried to fix the problem, it just seemed I was making it worse. It was an utter disaster, and finally I had to admit defeat and give up.

This mistake was particularly hard on me. I am not one to give up, and I definitely don’t like to make promises to people if I can’t deliver. Being unable to deliver this product despite my multiple attempts to fix the problem, I feel it made me look inept. In all reality, to that individual I probably did look inept. Making mistakes like this can offer a hard blow to the ego and often waddle away at your confidence.

Once your confidence is shot it is sometimes the hardest thing to recover. I just keep telling myself that I’m only human. I also find that it is important to remember that everyone makes mistakes, even the most knowledgeable and successful people. When I look at these successful business man and women that we see in the media, I realize that they are not gods, but human just like me and have probably made their share of mistakes while getting to where they are today. Where would society be if Bill Gates had given up after making huge mistakes? Imagine what the world would be like if Thomas Edison had given up while inventing the lightbulb? We would all still be in the dark. Sometimes making mistakes helps us to figure out what we are doing wrong in order to get it right.

To quote one of my favorite Disney Movies, Meet The Robinsons, “Keep moving forward.” The concept of the movie is a great one. It teaches us to celebrate our mistakes because we can learn from them. If we make mistakes we just keep moving forward and never give up. Just learn from them and become stronger and better.

