Kroger robber apprehended after wrecking getaway car

An armed robber’s getaway did not last long with a wreck after holding up a Fayetteville Kroger.

Monday morning at roughly 9 a.m., a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray toboggan went to the service desk at the Kroger located at 134 Banks Crossing in Fayetteville and told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money. Calling it a “quiet robbery” in an interview with Channel 2 news, Captain Mike Whitlow said it was likely customers in the store at the time did not know the robbery even happened.

“He did not brandish a weapon, but he told (the clerk) he had a gun,” said Whitlow. “She gave him the money, and he fled on foot out the door.”

The suspect fled on foot into the parking lot, where witnesses said he entered a gray Dodge Avenger. A Fayetteville detective in an unmarked vehicle spotted the car on Hwy 138 in Clayton County, following it onto Interstate 85 northbound. The vehicle exited at Flat Shoals Rd. and eventually crashed in a neighborhood in Fulton County. The suspect tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by the detective and Fulton County police officers. According to the Channel 2 report, police believe the suspect panicked and crashed his car. Channel 2 was the only crew on the scene of the accident.

The suspect has been identified as Leslie Darnell Byrd, 51, of Riverdale. He is being held in the Fayette County jail on one count of Armed Robbery. At this time, Fayetteville Police do not believe he was involved in other incidents in the city, but they are investigating the possibility.

