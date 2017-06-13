Mr. Leighton G. “Mike” McCullough, age 91, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at his residence following a brief illness. A native of Manchester, TN, Mr. McCullough was born on February 20, 1926, the son of the late John Daniel and Mattie Cates McCullough. He proudly served his country during World War II serving in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, Mike worked as a Quality Control Manager for Ford Motor Company. While working full time for Ford Motor Company, he became a minister and was very instrumental in starting the following churches: Tara Church of Christ, Jackson Church of Christ, and McDonough Church of Christ. He was also very involved in the children’s bus ministry at Forest Park Church of Christ for over 14 years. Mike was a faithful member of the Fayetteville Church of Christ.

Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Greene McCullough. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Lynette McCullough; three grandchildren, Joshua McCullough, Megan (Daniel) Vieira, and Nicki (Jim) Kress; two great-grandchildren, Emory and Jak; siblings, Hazel Duke, J.D. McCullough, Dove McCullough, Emojean Floyd, and Ann Haynes; a number of nieces and nephews; and his beloved little & best friend, his dog, DooLittle.

Funeral services for Mr. McCullough will be conducted on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 3:00 PM, at the Fayetteville Church of Christ, with Ministers David Rogers and Roger McCullough officiating. Mr. McCullough will lie-in-state at the church from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Forest Park, with military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The family lovingly requests no flowers, but memorial contributions should be made to the Raintree Children’s Home, Valdosta, GA, www.raintreevillage.org.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

