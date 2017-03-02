Mr. Leonard Howard, age 78, of Fayetteville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at a local healthcare center.

A native of Pineville, NC, Mr. Howard was born November 4, 1938, the son of the late Charles Lee and Sarah Morris Howard. Mr. Howard was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, where he served in various leaderships roles and was a member of the Fellowship/Discipleship Sunday School Class for over 40 years. He was the owner and operator of Formetal Manufacturing and proudly served in the Air National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was devoted to reading the bible and served with Gideon’s International and the Methodist Men and was a former member of the Kiwanis Club.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Lindsay and Lisa Howard; grandchildren, Kristen Basham, Kelli Cox, Kandace Howard, Julie and Jessica Simpkins; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Morris Howard; brothers-in-law and sisters-n-law, Jerry and Josephine Allmon, Leon and Mary Blackmon, Micky and Gail Burkhalter, Ann Graham and Frances Thomas. A host of nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Estelle Kinsey in 2010 and by a son, Gregory Lee Howard in 1975.

Funeral services for Mr. Howard will be conducted on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church with Reverend Carolyn Clifton officiating. Mr. Howard will lie-in-state from 1:00 PM until the funeral service. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Members of the Fellowship/Discipleship Sunday School Class will serve as active pallbearers and are requested to meet at the church on Monday at 1:40 PM

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, http://www.fayettevillefirst.com/ or to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.

