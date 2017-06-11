Liar, Leaker, Lordy!

18 U.S. Code § 4 – Misprision of felony

Whoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals and does not as soon as possible make known the same to some judge or other person in civil or military authority under the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

The presidential election campaign is raging; each candidate is looking under every rock, nook and cranny for votes. It will be close, it is rumored. Flash: The American Center for Law and Justice filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Loretta Lynch demanding that she provide details of a June meeting she had with former President Bill Clinton on an airplane three days before she was to give her ruling on Hillary’s use of a private email server while secretary of state. On July 5, 2016, FBI Director James Comey said the agency (FBI) recommended no charges against Clinton for handling of sensitive, highly classified information.

Now, the rest of the story. First, was there any reason Bill Clinton was on the airplane with Loretta Lynch other than to influence the AG’s decision in the investigation into Hillary’s illegal handling of classified material on her private server? Let’s see, was there were there any ‘loose’ interns on Lynch’s airplane that Bubba might have approached? No. Did Bubba and Lynch, as explained to the media, say that they were discussing their grandbabies? No. Bubba ain’t got no grandbabies. I can’t speak for Lynch. I digress. James Comey was troubled by the meeting and hinted of an investigation, whereupon Lynch shuddered at the word “investigation” and ordered the Director to use the word, “Matter” as a politically preferred euphemism. Now scroll your eyes back to top of this piece and re-read 18 USC 4 and ask yourself, “Did a meeting between the husband of a presidential candidate and the Attorney General of the United States, a mere three days before the AG was to rule on whether to prosecute his wife, at least, hint of obstruction of justice? Hmmm? And, do you recall any leak from Comey about a possible obstruction of justice?” Hmm?

And now the second obstruction story: The FBI director, James Comey met with President Trump on two occasions, once at a dinner and once privately. At the private meeting, Trump asked Comey (and I paraphrase) “I hope you can let go of this Flynn matter.” After the meeting, Comey thought he might make a few notes about the meeting whereupon he indicated that he was stunned by the President’s request, and considered it as an order. What he should have done as the top cop in the US was to respond something like this, “Mr. President, I am very uncomfortable with this conversation, and I don’t believe it is appropriate to continue along these lines.” or something to that effect. Did he so respond? No. Hmm?

Shortly, thereafter, Comey was fired. He was not happy. Just as he was about to embark on a vacation, he realized that he needed to get out front on this Flynn/Russia thing, so he calls up one of his cronies at Columbia University and asks his professor friend to leak the notes to the New York Times. The New York Times are giddy beyond belief to get the leak, and who are ever ready to print anything against the GOP, immediately ran a completely (as it developed) false story about the President’s collusion with Russia to influence the election.

I paraphrase Senator Marco Rubio’s query of Comey. “Among all these many leaks, was there ever one leak that suggested that President Trump did not collude with the Russians? Comey’s response. No. Re-re-read 18 USC 4 and you may realize (unless you have drank their kool-aid) just how dangerous the left and their fellow traveling news media are? Hmm?

