Mrs. Lillian Dianne Foust, age 73 of Griffin, formerly of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, December 23, 2016 at her residence.

Mrs. Foust was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 10, 1943. She is preceded in death by her parents, William David Royal and Lillian Lucille Morgan Royal; brothers, George Royal and Billy Royal; sister, Dorothy Royal Campbell. Mrs. Foust formerly worked at United Way of Atlanta, GA. for 18 years.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Foust; children, Sherlane Zachman and husband Terry, Bart Furbee and wife Stephanie, Dee Wallace and husband, Lane, Daniel Furbee and wife, Amy; brother, Tony Royal and wife Joenne; 14 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Mrs. Dianne Foust will be Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation a funeral service will be conducted in the chapel. Ken Kilgore will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making a contribution in memory of Dianne Foust to an animal rescue organization of your choice or Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Dianne Foust by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

www.conner-westuryfuneralhome.com

