Listen to the band

Aidan Lerner (right) was recently introduced as a conductor, along with Wimberly Hall (left), for Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps. Philip Martinez (center) will be Drum Major.

Aidan Lerner is joining in the big leagues. The Fayette County High School alum has been selected a conductor for Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps,
Marching band has been a lifelong passion for Lerner.
“The earliest memory of watching marching band was when I was around two or three years old watching my cousin perform for her high school,” he remembered.
Music will always be part of it. He plans to share his love for a living as a music educator. He is studying music education on clarinet at Kennesaw State with an aim on getting his Masters in Wind Conducting in the future.

