Local grad Breault opens video production company

A new video production company, Bleu Lion Media, is now open at the Pinewood Atlanta Studios Production Centre in Fayetteville. Emily Breault, president and owner is a life-long resident of Fayette County and a graduate of UGA in film production.

When asked how she got started and why she decided to come back to Fayette County when so many other Millennials are leaving, she said, “I started my first production company when I was 21 and was very successful as eBreezy Media cultivating many clients in Fayette County and around Atlanta. However, due to tremendous growth, it was time for a new creative direction. I decided to close eBreezy and start fresh with Bleu Lion Media. As for Fayette County, I am very excited about what Pinewood Atlanta Studios is bringing to this area and hope other Millennials will be drawn back as I have. I am also excited about Pinewood Forrest, which promises to be a boutique community similar to what people my age enjoy in Atlanta.”

Emily has won numerous awards for videography. A recent trailer she edited for the film, Rainy Season, based on a Stephen King short story, has been chosen as an official selection in the 2017 Cosmic Film Festival. The film was produced by another local company, Above the Line Artistry.

As a full-service video production and photography company that produces television, film, and web content for sales, marketing, and branding, Emily’s focus is to create stories for clients that convey their message in a creative and compelling way. To achieve a quality finished video for her clients, she offers concept development, script-writing, video production, post-production, professional voice-over, and graphics.

In addition to video for business, Emily films weddings with the same kind of story-telling focus. Examples of all her work can be seen at www.bleulionmedia.com.

