Lt. Col. Thomas L. Wallace of Fayetteville passed at 1:16 PM on February 16, 2017, eighteen days before his 78th birthday. Lt. Col. Wallace was a career regular U.S. Army officer of the Quarter Master Corps. His stations were Ft. Lee, VA; Ft. Leonard Wood, VA; Ft. Richardson, AK; MACV Headquarters in Vietnam; Cameron Station, VA; Bahrain; and SHAPE, Belgium. He was decorated with numerous military awards including the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Army Commendation, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service and Expert Qualifications with several firearms.

He earned his BS from LSU in Petroleum Engineering and a double MS in Petroleum Engineering and Engineering Management from the University of Missouri. He attended schools in Winnsboro, LA; Delhi, LA; Snyder, TX; and graduated from Pollock High School, LA.

After his military retirement, he worked for CH2M Hill Consulting Engineers, Johnson Yokogawa, Publix, and as an Adult Ed Instructor. Through all his travels, he maintained affiliation with the Southern Baptist Church and served as a Deacon to many churches. He was a member of the Fayetteville Baptist Church. He was a 320 Mason with his home lodge in Pollock, LA and Alexandria, VA.

He was awarded the Sennohie Award from the Southern Order of Storytellers for outstanding services to the community as a professional storyteller. Other enjoyed hobbies were bee keeping, gardening, painting, reading, hunting and fishing. Interesting FACTS include picking cotton; crossing the equator; visiting over 50 countries and all but four states; soloist and choir member; qualified as a member of the US Army Pistol team; and expert in Cajon Stories. He is known for his tender heart towards his many grand dogs and cats.

Thomas was born in Wisner, LA to Samuel Chase and Vera Mae Wallace. His brother, Harold Douglas, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anne Morgan, of Fayetteville; son, Samuel Thomas and wife Heidi of Woodbridge, VA; daughter, Dr. Beth Anne Miles and husband Shannon of Brooks, GA; daughter, Adra Anne Mayfield and husband of Fayetteville, GA. His grandchildren are Jesse Seals and husband Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael of CA; Casey of Dean College, MA; Josephine of Woodbridge, VA; Thomas and Lilly Miles; Nathan and Clayton Mayfield; sister-in-law Alice Wallace of Bastrop, LA; and 22 nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the funeral home. The military service will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2016 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Additional expressions of sympathy can be made to the Tribute Page on Mowell Funeral Home website, www.mowellfuneralhome.com or donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite A255, Atlanta, GA 30328, on online at www.stjudes.org.

Special thanks to the loving staff of Kindred Healthcare, Fayetteville, GA and Brightmoor Hospice, Inc, Griffin, GA. The care Thomas received was above reproach. They helped make his last days peaceful.

