Magic is all around us

Have you ever sat down and binge watched a TV show on Netflix or Hulu? It’s a great way to catch up on back episodes of your favorite shows that you either missed, or are no longer being aired. Depending on the show, that can be a lot of watching. Some shows have upwards of ten seasons or more. Recently I began watching one of my favorite old shows, Charmed.

Charmed is a show that aired from 1998 to 2006. Its plot began with three sisters who discover that they are witches soon after their grandmother dies. Over the next eight seasons they become all powerful beings who fight all sorts of demonic creatures, sometimes with the help of various magical and mythical creatures, always and forever locked in the never ending battle of good vs. evil. The show borrows from various tales of Greek, Norse, and Egyptian mythology, as well as Irish and Indian folklore and even Fairytales to create this magical world and teach the viewers a lesson each episode.

Watching this show and many others like it brings out my inner geek, or rather my inner child. As children we are read all sorts of stories in order to teach and guide us to do right. These stories are mystical and supernatural and teach us to believe that anything can happen. We are also taught that the creatures in these stories aren’t real and over time we begin to realize this and outgrow the belief that magic is real. Since so many TV shows and books out there are based on magic and the supernatural I refuse to believe that it doesn’t exist.

Mythology and fairytales were written in order to help people long ago to understand things that were beyond their comprehension. They were created to teach future generations about morality and mortality. Some of the stories help children understand how the weather works and sometimes even science. They were created well before the advances of modern medicine and technology at a time when humans could not understand the complexities of it all, proving that magic is all around us.

So whether it is real or make believe, open you heart and your eyes. Look at the world around you and see that magic is in everything. The beauty of the changing seasons, the creation of life and the miracles of modern science surround us daily and remind us that anything is possible if you just believe.

