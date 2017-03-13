Mahdi murder trial pushed back to September

A busy week at the Fayette County Court House began with the criminal trial of a 20-year-old Fayetteville man who has been in jail three years for the stabbing death of his uncle.

Mustafa Mahdi, who was arrested when he was 17 years old on four different offenses — felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during commission of a felony — was the first case Judge Robert Mack Crawford heard Monday. Mahdi showed up without an attorney, and Crawford pushed Mahdi’s trial back to Sept. 18.

Mahdi appeared in court on April 4, 2014. Since then, he has gone through multiple attorneys and motion for a psychological evaluation.

“You can see that I’m incapacitated,” Mahdi said as he tried to reason with Crawford without the aid of an attorney.

Crawford didn’t respond to Mahdi’s pleas.

“September the 18th, you need to have an attorney to represent you or we’re going forward.”

Mahdi was arrested on March 24, 2014, when officers responded to a domestic argument on the 300 block of Sylvan Loop at 8:15 p.m. They found Mahdi’s uncle, David John Quincy III bleeding from several stab wounds. Quincy was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, where he died.

