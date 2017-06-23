Man dies from stab wound in his home following break-in; Lyft trickery used to find one suspect

Update: The first suspect arrested in a fatal stabbing had ordered a Lyft driver to try to take him away from the scene after he and another suspect had fled into the woods and separated from each other. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said an investigation led him to realize that the Lyft driver entering the perimeter he and the other officers had set up was there to pick up one of the suspects.

He noticed the Lyft driver was driving a silver Chevrolet sedan.

“I have a silver Chevrolet sedan,” Babb said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

Babb and three other officers then operated what he called a “Trojan horse.” They went to the area where the subject said he was going to be picked up by the Lyft driver. He walked up to the vehicle and was about to enter when Babb and the officers exited and identified themselves as the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect ran about 100 yards into a very thick woodline where he was taken into custody.

A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home. He was 74 years old.

Two men were arrested overnight after breaking into a residence on Lake Horton Landing Drive off Brooks Woolsey Road in south Fayette, stabbing the homeowner, then stealing a car to flee. The man who was stabbed was transported to Piedmont Fayette, where he was pronounced deceased. A third man who broke into the home is still being searched for.

At 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a residence. They arrived to the home to find the male homeowner with an apparent stab wound. Babb said he believes there was an altercation between the homeowner and the suspects as the stabbing occurred.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that there was some sort of a struggle,” Babb said.

At approximately 2:34 a.m., one of the responding units passed a vehicle that was traveling at a “considerable rate of speed,” Babb said.

The responding unit turned around and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. That vehicle, a gray Lexus stolen from the victim’s house, began to elude the officers at a high rate of speed, reaching a speed of up to 130 miles per hour. The Lexus eventually crashed at Jimmy Mayfield Boulevard and Bradley Drive in Fayetteville. One firearm was recovered at the scene of the crash.

The officers pursued what they could and then set up a perimeter. Due to the weather, Babb said, some of the other agencies were unable to bring their air units, so “we really relied on our K-9 units to track the suspects.”

At approximately 4:41 a.m., one of the suspects was located about a quarter of a mile from the crash site and took him into custody through convincing him that he was about to be picked up by a Lyft driver. The second subject was located on Highway 92 South just south of the Chanticleer subdivision between Marion Boulevard and Hilo Road at around day break and taken into custody.

The victim’s wife told investigators that she awoke after hearing a disturbance in another part of the home. She had originally thought it was the sound of the television and then reported a person shot. Shortly afterwards, she saw three black males near her husband, who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. The subjects were demanding cash and jewelry from the homeowners, but it is not yet known what, if anything, was taken from the home.

The third suspect fled from the residence in an unknown vehicle the three suspects had used to travel to the residence.

“We do not have a reasonable threat or danger that we’re aware of to that community in the south end of Fayette County,” Babb said.

The name of the victim had not yet been released as of Friday afternoon. because family was still being notified. The names of the two arrested men and the suspect at large have also not yet been released. We will update this story as we receive more information.

